Suga Vows to Develop Abe's Policies in LDP Race

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday promised to develop policies inherited from outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe if he wins the Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election.

Suga, 71, the front-runner in the ruling party's presidential race, has supported the Abe administration for seven years and eight months as the top government spokesman. He plans to continue the Abenomics economic policy mix and the current novel coronavirus measures.

Suga, former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 63, and Policy Research Council Chairman Fumio Kishida, 63, filed their candidacies, each with signatures of 20 supporters, after applications opened at 10 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT) at the party's headquarters, marking the start of the official campaign period.

The three will debate novel coronavirus measures, economic policies, diplomacy and constitutional revision as they vie for the party presidency.

Voting will take place at a plenary meeting of LDP lawmakers of both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Monday. A total of 535 votes--394 from party lawmakers and 141 from prefectural chapters--are up for grabs.

