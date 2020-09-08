Japanese Actor Yusuke Iseya Arrested for Cannabis Possession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested Tuesday popular Japanese actor Yusuke Iseya on suspicion of possessing 7.8 grams of cannabis at his home in violation of the cannabis control law.

The 44-year-old actor has neither admitted to or denied the allegation, saying that he would wait until he meets with his lawyer, according to sources familiar with the investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Cigarette papers, apparently used for smoking the drug, were found during the search of Iseya's home in Himonya, Tokyo's Meguro Ward, according to the sources.

After learning about Iseya's alleged possession of cannabis, the police conducted a secret investigation into the actor. He was alone at his home when the search was carried out, the sources said.

According to the actor's official website and others, Iseya, who has starred in a number of movies and drama series, is from Tokyo's Setagaya Ward.

