IOC "Fully Committed" to Holding Tokyo Olympics Next Summer

London, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday that it is "fully committed" to the goal of holding the Tokyo Olympics from July 23 next year, adding that "everything else is pure speculation."

The IOC made the statement in response to Jiji Press' request by email for a comment on IOC Vice President John Coates' recent remark that the Tokyo Games will take place next summer regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will follow the risk management and mitigation measures set out by the World Health Organization for mass gatherings in the context of the current COVID-19 outbreak," the IOC said.

"We will continue to follow the principle that has driven all our decisions so far, which is to organize Olympic Games only in a safe environment for all people involved," it stressed.

At an IOC executive board meeting on Tuesday, Coates is slated to report progress on preparations for the Tokyo Olympics. IOC President Thomas Bach will have a teleconference with reporters later in the day.

