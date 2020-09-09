All 3 LDP Leader Candidates Positive on Constitutional Revision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--All three candidates in the race to pick the next leader of the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party who will subsequently be elected the country's new prime minister have sounded positive on constitutional revision.

Meanwhile, the three prime minister hopefuls differed on whether to succeed the economic and national security policies of the administration of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 63, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, 71, and LDP Policy Research Council Chairman Fumio Kishida, 63, officially kicked off the race on Tuesday, when they filed their candidacies and attended a joint debate and press conference.

Ishiba said that the LDP "should return to" its 2012 constitutional revision draft, which was drawn up by party members including himself. He also proposed that a clause on political parties be added to the Constitution in order to make parties' decision-making processes and flows of their funds more transparent.

"Our party should lead discussions and work on constitutional revision as early as possible," he said.

