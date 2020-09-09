Abe’s Negative Legacy among Key Issues in LDP Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--How to deal with the negative legacy left by outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, including cronyism scandals, is among key issues in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s race to select his successor.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, 71, widely regarded as the front-runner in the race to pick the next LDP president, almost certain to become Japan’s new prime minister, says that a series of scandals involving the Abe administration has already been resolved.

Of the two other candidates, former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 63, is seeking to spark off debates on the scandals in the leadership campaign.

Policy Research Council Chairman Fumio Kishida, 63, does not look eager to discuss the issue as he has served in key posts during Abe’s tenure of over seven years and eight months.

The long political dominance of Abe has caused cronyism and other scandals, leading to public distrust of politics.

