Japan Lawmaker Akimoto Served 4th Arrest Warrant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo prosecutors served a fourth arrest warrant Wednesday on Japanese lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto, 48, in a high-profile casino resort scandal.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office suspects Akimoto of trying to bribe Katsunori Nakazato, also 48, former adviser to Chinese company 500.com Ltd., into giving false testimony in violation of the law against organized crimes.

Akimoto allegedly offered Nakazato long-term benefits and 5 million yen in cash in early June and in July as rewards for committing perjury in favor of Akimoto in court.

In the attempt, Akimoto, a member of the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament, allegedly conspired with consulting firm head Daisuke Matsuura, 51, and corporate executive Kazuhiro Miyatake, 49.

According to informed sources, Akimoto has flatly denied his involvement in any such attempt, while Matsuura has told investigators that Akimoto asked him to bribe Nakazato.

