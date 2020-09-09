Japan, ASEAN Affirm Cooperation on E., S. China Sea Situations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, at a teleconference on Wednesday, affirmed their cooperation to ensure free navigation based on law and order.

Motegi reiterated Japan's opposition to any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force, apparently referring to China's increasing assertiveness in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

"We agreed to give shape to Japan-ASEAN cooperation while sharing many basic values including the rule of law and freedom of navigation," Motegi told reporters after the teleconference.

During the talks, Motegi also brought up issues related to North Korea, underscoring Japan's position of demanding the reclusive country abolish its nuclear and missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner.

He asked afresh for ASEAN cooperation to resolve the issue of North Korean abductions of Japanese nationals.

