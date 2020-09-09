508 People Newly Found Positive for Coronavirus in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--A total of 508 people were newly confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus across Japan on Wednesday.

The number of fatal coronavirus cases in the country rose to 1,425, with a total of 14 new deaths reported in eight prefectures on the day.

Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, confirmed its first fatal case, in which a woman in her 80s has died.

In Tokyo, 149 people were newly found positive for the virus. The capital’s daily tally of newly confirmed cases stayed above 100 for the second successive day.

Of the newly infected people in Tokyo, 39 were in their 20s, and another 39 in their 30s. The number of severely ill patients rose by three from the previous day to 24.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]