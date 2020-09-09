Tokyo Confirms 149 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 149 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Wednesday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 100 for the second consecutive day.

Wednesday's total included 39 cases each in their 20s and 30s.

The number of seriously ill patients grew by three from the previous day to 24.

