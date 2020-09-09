Japan Planning to Ease Event Restrictions This Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is planning to loosen its current event restrictions over the COVID-19 epidemic as soon as Sept. 19, informed sources said Wednesday.

The move comes as the government sees a downtrend in the daily number of new infections becoming obvious since the beginning of this month, according to the sources.

The government would allow outdoor events with thorough prevention measures to be attended by as many as tens of thousands of people.

It would also remove the ceiling of 50 pct of event venue capacity for the number of visitors to some indoor events, including rakugo, kabuki and other traditional Japanese entertainment performances, as well as classical music concerts.

The government will hold a meeting of a panel of related experts on Friday to seek their opinions on the planned loosening of the restrictions, the sources said.

