Amer Sports Japan Raided over Imports of Wilson Rackets

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission has inspected Amer Sports Japan Inc., the sole agent in Japan of U.S. sporting goods brand Wilson, on suspicion of violating the antimonopoly law by obstructing imports of Wilson tennis rackets outside its channels, it was learned Wednesday.

Amer Sports Japan allegedly added pressure on overseas dealers not to sell Wilson rackets to Japanese importers, informed sources said.

The company is also suspected of demanding that domestic wholesalers not sell Wilson rackets imported through its channels to retailers trading those imported outside the official channels, the sources said.

The Wilson agent is believed to have been trying to prevent the distribution of cheap unofficially imported products in Japan.

The JFTC conducted on-site inspections of Amer Sports Japan’s headquarters in Tokyo and its branch in Osaka Prefecture on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the sources.

