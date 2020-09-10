Emergency Food Developed in Disaster-Hit Area Drawing Demand

Newsfrom Japan

Tagajo, Miyagi Pref., Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--A company in northeastern Japan is enjoying increasing demand for jelly-type emergency food it developed based on input from people hit by the March 2011 disaster.

An increasing number of municipalities are beginning to stockpile the jelly packs, which last for over five years in room temperature, so that they can provide them to children and elderly people at evacuation centers in the event of emergency.

The products, named Life Stock, were developed by Onetable Inc., based in Tagajo, Miyagi Prefecture, one of the three prefectures in the Tohoku region hit hardest by the earthquake and tsunami disaster.

The products are also considered good for use as emergency supplies during floods and other rain-caused disasters, which have occurred frequently in the country in recent years.

The products, which do not require cooking, are designed to help people stay hydrated and take in sugar. One of their two types, with an apple and carrot flavor, is nutritionally balanced, while the other, which comes in grape and pear flavors, gives an energy boost with some 200 kilocalories per pack.

