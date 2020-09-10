Nobel Winner Honjo Failed to Declare 2.2 B. Yen in Royalties

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Nobel Prize winner Tasuku Honjo failed to declare 2.2 billion yen in royalties income over the four years to 2018, it was learned Thursday.

The Osaka Regional Taxation Bureau told Honjo, distinguished professor at Kyoto University, to pay 700 million yen in back tax, informed sources said.

No penalty was levied because the case was not considered malicious, the sources said.

The royalties in question are from Ono Pharmaceutical Co. <4528> for cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo. The two sides concluded a licensing contract in October 2006 requiring the company to pay Honjo part of its Opdivo sales as royalties.

Honjo later rejected the money, claiming that his share was too low. The company deposited the money with a Justice Ministry depository.

