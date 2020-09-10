Tokyo to Lift Request for Shorter Restaurant Hours on Tuesday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government plans to lift its request for restaurants to shorten their business hours on Tuesday, informed sources said Thursday.

The request has been in place in the Japanese capital's densely populated 23 wards in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, the metropolitan government lowered its coronavirus alert by one notch to the second-highest level of the four-tier warning system, calling for caution about a possible spread of the virus.

Tokyo saw its seven-day average of new coronavirus cases fall to 148.6 as of Wednesday from 346.3 as of Aug. 5. Previously, the alert was set at the highest level, which means the virus is spreading.

But the metropolitan government maintained its view on Tokyo's medical care system, saying it needs to be strengthened.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]