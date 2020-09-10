Japan New Prime Minister to Be Elected on Wed. Afternoon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s new prime minister to succeed Shinzo Abe, who offered to step down due to health reasons, will be elected on Wednesday afternoon by vote at the extraordinary session of the Diet, the country’s parliament.

On Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attended meetings of the boards of the steering committees of both Diet chambers and said that the extraordinary session will be convened on Wednesday.

The ruling and opposition parties agreed to hold a plenary session of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, at 1 p.m. (4 a.m. GMT) on the same day to hold an election to nominate the new prime minister. Later on, the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, will hold a similar election.

The new prime minister will form the new cabinet on Wednesday.

The extraordinary Diet session will last for three days. Full-scale debates between the ruling and opposition parties will be carried over to the next Diet session. The opposition camp called on the ruling camp to hold such debates promptly.

