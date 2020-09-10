Tokyo’s New Coronavirus Cases Top 200

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--The number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo topped 200 for the first time in seven days on Thursday, at 276, the metropolitan government said.

The new cases in the Japanese capital included 71 in their 30s, 57 in their 40s and 56 in their 20s. There were 160 cases in which infection routes were unknown.

The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by one from the previous day to 23.

Across the country, there were 712 new cases and seven deaths.

