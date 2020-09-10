Tokyo Confirms 276 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly reported in Tokyo came to 276 on Thursday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily figure in the Japanese capital topped 200 for the first time in seven days.

Of the total, 71 are in their 30s, 57 in their 40s, and 56 in their 20s.

The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by one from the previous day to 23.

