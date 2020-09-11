Epidemic Giving Workers Time, Reasons to Learn IT Online

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--A growing number of workers in Japan are taking online courses as the novel coronavirus epidemic has given them time and reasons for such study.

People have been particularly drawn to courses to gain skills and knowledge about information technology such as programming skills necessary to build websites and apps.

The arrival of the epidemic prompted many companies to shift to remote work, allowing workers not to commute. People can now use the time saved to tackle something new.

The spread of the virus has also accelerated the transforming of existing systems with digital technologies. The trend has encouraged many people to think that IT-related knowledge and skills can help them explore new opportunities like new jobs or side jobs.

A 33-year-old engineer from Tokyo started learning a new programming language through an online course after work as he shifted to remote work under the Japanese government’s state of emergency over the coronavirus crisis this spring.

