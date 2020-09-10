Amazon Japan to Refund 2 B. Yen to Some 1,400 Suppliers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--E-commerce giant Amazon Japan G. K. will refund a total of 2 billion yen in unfair payments the company demanded from some 1,400 suppliers of goods in its retail operation, in line with its business improvement plan approved by the Fair Trade Commission on Thursday.

The antimonopoly watchdog's acceptance of the plan has enabled the Japanese unit of Amazon.com Inc. of the United States to dodge administrative penalties such as a fine.

According to the FTC, Amazon Japan not only provides online platforms for sellers to earn commissions but also purchases goods from suppliers and sells them by itself.

Since May 2016, suppliers of sports and pet-related goods had been requested to apply the cheaper prices to already-delivered products when they cut wholesale prices. Amazon Japan had also demanded compensation payments from suppliers whose products failed to meet profit targets it set.

The FTC conducted an on-site inspection of the firm in March 2018 on suspicion that it was abusing its dominant position, in violation of the antimonopoly law.

