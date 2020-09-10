Japan, India Sign Defense Logistics Pact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday that it has signed an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement with India to facilitate the smooth provision of food and ammunition between the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the Indian military.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, welcomed the signing of the accord during their 30-minute telephone conversations.

The accord is designed to strengthen security cooperation between the two countries. In particular, Japan aims to use the pact to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific while countering China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea.

The signing of the accord took place in Delhi on Wednesday. Japan already has ACSAs in place with the United States, Britain, Australia, France and Canada.

Abe told Modi that they had elevated the strategic partnership between Japan and India to greater heights. Modi expressed his appreciation for all the efforts made by Abe, who has announced his resignation due to illness.

