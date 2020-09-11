G-20 Labor Ministers Pledge Steps to Ease Coronavirus Impact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Labor ministers from the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies have agreed to work together to "develop and implement effective measures to mitigate the impact" of the novel coronavirus pandemic on labor markets and societies.

In a joint statement issued after their regular meeting, held online on Thursday, the ministers noted that the pandemic "has brought an unprecedented global challenge with significant human costs," such as a drop of about 14 pct in work hours in the second quarter of 2020, equivalent to the loss of 400 million full-time jobs.

The ministers said that fighting and overcoming the pandemic "remains our highest and overriding priority," adding, "We recognize the importance of protecting and promoting decent jobs for all, especially for women and youth, within our domestic and global labor markets."

They vowed to "spare no effort to ensure that labor market and economic recovery efforts prioritize sustainable and inclusive growth in quality employment" and to work to "support all workers experiencing job losses, suspended employment relations, reduced working hours and income loss."

At the online meeting, hosted by Saudi Arabia, Japanese labor minister Katsunobu Kato underscored the need to balance measures to prevent coronavirus infection with economic activities.

