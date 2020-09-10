Japan Top Court Backs Indefinite Term over Murder by Peruvian

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court has upheld a high court ruling that overturned a death penalty and gave an indefinite prison term to a Peruvian man over the murder of six people in 2015.

The top court's First Petty Bench, presided over by Justice Atsushi Yamaguchi, dismissed an appeal filed by the side of Vayron Jonathan Nakada Ludena, 35, who is charged with killing the six residents of Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

The Tokyo High Court in December last year overrode a death sentence given by Saitama District Court in March 2018, concluding that Nakada had diminished capacity that led him to commit the crime.

The prosecution did not file an appeal against the high court ruling, while the defense side did so, claiming that he should get a not-guilty verdict for having diminished capacity at the time of the crime.

This is the sixth case in Japan in which a death sentence issued by a district court after hearings by lay judges has been reduced to an indefinite term and later finalized at the top court.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]