Suga Sees Need to Raise Consumption Tax

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the front-runner in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership race, said Thursday that the country needs to raise the 10 pct consumption tax.

“We need to raise the consumption tax after thoroughly implementing administrative reforms,” Suga said on television. “A population decrease can’t be avoided,” he said.

He did not discuss when and how much the consumption tax should be raised. The tax was last raised in October last year, from 8 pct.

Opposition lawmakers and some LDP members have been seeking to lower the tax as a stimulus measure as the Japanese economy has been struggling with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Suga has opposed lowering the consumption tax, describing it as an important source of revenue to finance social security measures.

