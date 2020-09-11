Crown Princess Kiko Marks Her 54th Birthday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Princess Kiko marked her 54th birthday on Friday, expressing her hope that the coronavirus epidemic will end soon.

In written answers to questions by journalists prior to her birthday, Crown Princess Kiko expressed her appreciation for medical workers on the front line of the fight against the novel coronavirus.

"I hope that the epidemic situation will settle down soon, and peaceful days will come for people," she said.

On the postponed marriage of Princess Mako, 28, the first daughter of her and Crown Prince Akishino, the Crown Princess said she respects her daughter's thoughts as much as possible.

Amid the coronavirus epidemic, the Crown Princess noted the potential of online communication after she was given online lectures from experts from various fields and watched an online broadcast of the opening ceremony of the national high school cultural festival last month.

