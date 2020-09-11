Potter Hit by 2011 Disaster Keeps Age-Old Tradition Alive

Newsfrom Japan

Motomiya, Fukushima Pref., Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--A potter displaced by the 2011 triple meltdown at a tsunami-hit nuclear plant in Fukushima Prefecture has restarted making a type of ceramics that have been passed down in his hometown for centuries.

Toshiharu Onoda, 58, the 13th head of the Shunzangama pottery, makes Oborisoma-ware, celadon ceramics distinguished by fine surface cracks that had been made in the town of Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, for over 300 years.

Oborisoma-ware is known for being decorated with designs of running horses, a symbol of the Soma feudal domain, now Fukushima, and for its double-layered structure for insulation.

Onoda, leader of the association of Oborisoma-ware potters, had been crafting the traditional ceramics at his family pottery in Namie since he was 20.

But he had to evacuate because of the nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 plant in the prefecture, triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and subsequent massive tsunami.

