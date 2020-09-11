Hokkaido Village Eyes Hosting Radioactive Waste Disposal Site

Newsfrom Japan

Kamoenai, Hokkaido, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The village of Kamoenai in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, is considering hosting a final disposal facility for high-level radioactive waste, it was learned Friday.

The village is looking at applying for a literary survey, the first of three stages in the research process to select the location of a final disposal facility for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants.

Kamoenai is the second municipality in Japan to be contemplating the process since the government published areas suitable for nuclear waste disposal in its Nationwide Map of Scientific Features for Geological Disposal in 2017. The town of Suttsu, also in Hokkaido, was the first.

According to the village assembly, the local chamber of commerce submitted a petition on Tuesday calling for progress in measures for literary survey. The assembly is expected to discuss the petition at its regular September session from Tuesday to Thursday.

Kamoenai Mayor Masayuki Takahashi stopped short of describing the petition, telling a news conference at the village office that he "can't say at the moment anything that may affect deliberations at the assembly."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]