INTERVIEW: Suttsu Mayor Wants Ordinance against N-Waste Ditched

Suttsu, Hokkaido, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Hokkaido should ditch its ordinance rejecting nuclear waste as it does not fit the times, Haruo Kataoka, mayor of Suttsu in Japan's northernmost prefecture, has said.

Suttsu is considering applying for a first-stage survey in the process of selecting a planned final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from power stations.

In an exclusive interview Friday, Kataoka stressed that the ordinance is "out of step with the times and should be abolished." He also renewed his eagerness to apply for the survey.

Citing the ordinance, Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki is asking the town of Suttsu to make a careful decision on the application.

Kataoka claims the ordinance is "irresponsible," given that the prefecture has the Tomari nuclear power plant of Hokkaido Electric Power Co. <9509>.

