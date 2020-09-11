Olympic Gold Winner Murofushi Named Japan Sports Agency Head

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The government Friday decided to appoint Koji Murofushi, 45, the men's hammer throw gold medalist in the 2004 Athens Olympics, as commissioner of the Japan Sports Agency.

The appointment, decided at a cabinet meeting, will take effect Oct. 1.

Daichi Suzuki, who has served as the agency's head since its establishment in 2015, will leave office at the end of his term.

A native of the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka, Murofushi became the first Japanese to win a gold medal in an Olympic throwing event in the 2004 Games.

Even before his retirement from competitions in 2016, Murofushi took up several important positions, including director of the Japan Association of Athletics Federations and professor at Tokyo Medical and Dental University.

