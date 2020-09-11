Japan Empress Emerita Visits Hospital for Follow-Up Checks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Empress Emerita Michiko, at the Imperial Household Hospital on Friday, received follow-up checks for the surgeries she underwent last year.

The 85-year-old Empress Emerita left her residence in Tokyo's Minato Ward in a car with Emperor Emeritus Akihito, 86. As the car entered the Imperial Palace in neighboring Chiyoda Ward, where the hospital is located, through the Inui gate shortly past 10 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT), the Emperor Emeritus and the Empress Emerita, both wearing face masks, bowed to reporters who were waiting for their arrival.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito visited the biological laboratory located on the grounds of the palace.

The couple left the palace after about five hours. The hospital visit marked the first time in about five months for the Empress Emerita to go out.

Empress Emerita Michiko underwent cataract surgery on her right eye in June 2019 and then on her left eye later that month, and breast cancer surgery in September the same year. The follow-up checks were postponed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

