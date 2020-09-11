Japan to Add Tokyo to Go To Travel Program from Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said Friday that the government will include trips to and from Tokyo in its Go To Travel tourism promotion program from Oct. 1.

The inclusion will be formally decided after the government hears opinions from experts at a meeting Friday.

The program to boost tourism demand through state-subsidized incentives started on July 22, covering all domestic trips excluding those to and from Tokyo. It provides discounts equivalent to 35 pct of the travel costs.

The planned inclusion will come after the Tokyo metropolitan government Thursday lowered its coronavirus alert in the four-tier warning system by one notch to the second-highest level.

Akaba told a news conference Friday that the Go To Travel program "is originally meant to cover the entire country."

