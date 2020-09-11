Japan Post Announces Oct 5. Restart of "Kampo" Marketing Activities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Post Holdings Co. <6178> group said Friday it will resume marketing activities for Japan Post Insurance Co.'s <7181> "Kampo" insurance products on Oct. 5.

The marketing activities have been suspended since July last year, following the revelation of sales irregularities.

For the time being, Japan Post Insurance will refrain from promoting its products aggressively and instead plans to focus on offering apologies to customers.

The start of full-fledged marketing activities, including for winning new insurance contracts, will likely be delayed into fiscal 2021, which starts next April, or later.

