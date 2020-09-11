Tokyo Confirms 187 New Coronavirus Cases
Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Tokyo came to 187 on Friday, the metropolitan government said.
The daily figure in the Japanese capital stood below 200 for the first time in two days.
The number of patients with severe symptoms grew by one from the previous day to 24.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]