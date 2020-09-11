Japan to Resume Short Biz Trips with Singapore on Sept. 18

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Singapore have agreed to resume short-term business travel between the two countries on Sept. 18, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Travelers will be able to move and work within limited areas without having have to undergo 14 days of coronavirus quarantine upon arrival.

Singapore is the first country with which Japan concluded such an arrangement known as Business Track.

“There is much need for business travel with Singapore in areas such as finance and logistics,” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at a press conference.

“We want to make it a good role model for introducing the arrangement with more nations,” Motegi said of the agreement with the Southeast Asian country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]