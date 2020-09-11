Japan, Britain Broadly Agree Trade Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Britain reached a broad accord on a bilateral trade deal Friday.

The two countries agreed on the treatment of import tariffs for Japanese automobiles and British agricultural products as well as in other areas of their trade negotiations.

The broad agreement is expected to allow Tokyo to avert a situation in which Britain will raise its tariffs on imported Japanese vehicles following its exit from the European Union.

