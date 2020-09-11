Japan Govt Proposes Relaxing Event Restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government presented a plan to relax event restrictions aimed at preventing coronavirus infections, at a meeting of a panel of experts on Friday.

The plan calls for allowing large-scale events including professional baseball and soccer matches to have audiences of up to 50 pct of venue capacity.

The government will implement the plan on Sept. 19 through the end of November and then review it to decide whether to keep it in place.

On its Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign, the government sought opinions from the experts on its plan to add trips to and from Tokyo to the program next month.

The government will make a final decision on Tokyo's addition after monitoring coronavirus cases through the end of September, Yasutoshi Nishimura, economic revitalization minister in charge of its coronavirus responses, said at a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]