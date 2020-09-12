Japan Pro Baseball to Raise Spectator Cap from Sept. 19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, or NPB, decided on Saturday to raise the cap on the number of spectators of professional baseball games to 50 pct of stadium capacity from Sept. 19.

Currently, the limit is set at 5,000 spectators per stadium.

The new rule means a stadium with a capacity of 40,000 will be able to admit up to 20,000 spectators from the first day of the four-day weekend in Japan through Sept. 22.

Professional baseball teams are expected to increase the number of spectators in stages while holding talks with local municipalities.

The easing is in line with a government plan, presented at a meeting of a novel coronavirus expert team Thursday, to relax event restrictions introduced to reduce infection risks.

