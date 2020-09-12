Suga Remains Front-Runner in Japan LDP Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga remained the front-runner in the leadership race of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Saturday.

Suga, 71, who has secured over 70 pct of votes from the LDP's 394 lawmakers, is almost certain to win Monday's election to pick the successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the current LDP president.

Meanwhile, Suga's two rivals, former Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 63, and Policy Research Council Chairman Fumio Kishida, 63, are struggling to increase supporters.

The winner of the race is expected to be nominated Japan's next prime minister at an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Wednesday.

In a debate hosted by the Japan National Press Club on Saturday, Suga stressed that he is ready to "advance Japan" if he becomes prime minister.

