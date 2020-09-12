Japan Confirms 648 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed across Japan totaled 648 on Saturday.

The country's death toll linked to COVID-19 rose by 13 to 1,454. Okinawa Prefecture reported four deaths.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 226 infection cases on the day, recording a daily count above 200 for the first time in two days. Cases in their 30s to 50s accounted for about 70 pct of the total.

The number of patients with severe symptoms in the Japanese capital fell by one from the previous day to 23.

