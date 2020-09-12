Tokyo Confirms 226 New Coronavirus Cases
Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Tokyo stood at 226 on Saturday, the metropolitan government said.
The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 200 for the first time in two days.
The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by one from the previous day to 23.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]