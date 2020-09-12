Japan Marks Full Opening of Fukushima Robot Test Center

Newsfrom Japan

Minamisoma, Fukushima Pref., Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan held a ceremony Saturday to mark the full opening of a robot test center in Minamisoma, hoping to start a robotic industrial revolution in the Fukushima Prefecture city.

The 15.6-billion-yen center, Fukushima Robot Test Field, was established as part of the Fukushima Innovation Coast Framework, a national project to create a hub for technology companies along the Pacific coast of the northeastern Japan prefecture.

Built on 500,000-square-meter land, the center has 21 facilities, including a runway for drones as well as mock-ups reproducing a bridge, a tunnel, a factory, an earthquake-hit urban area and a submerged urban area.

The center also has a tunnel to test drones with artificial winds of up to 20 meters per second.

The center has a building for research. Its tenants include Tokyo startup SkyDrive Inc., which develops flying cars.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]