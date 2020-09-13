Japanese Director Kurosawa Wins Silver Lion at Venice

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa won the Silver Lion for best director at this year's Venice International Film Festival on Saturday night local time, becoming the first Japanese to receive the award in 17 years.

The award went to "Spy no Tsuma" (Wife of a Spy). Kurosawa, 65, followed Takeshi Kitano, who won the same prize in 2003 for "Zatoichi."

In a video message, Kurosawa said he feels happy after long years of filmmaking. He could not go to Venice because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The film is about a couple in Kobe, western Japan, in 1940 just before the country joined World War II.

A man, acted by Issei Takahashi, 39, comes across a state secret during his visit to Manchuria, now northern China, which was a puppet state of Japan at that time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]