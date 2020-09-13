Japan New Coronavirus Cases Fall below 500

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Japan totaled 440 on Sunday, falling below 500 for the first time in six days.

The daily count stayed below 1,000 continuously from Aug. 22.

The death toll linked to COVID-19 rose by six to 1,460. Osaka Prefecture reported two deaths.

Also on Sunday, the Tokyo metropolitan government reported 146 new infection cases in the Japanese capital. Those in their 20s accounted for 43 cases, the largest number by age group.

The number of patients with severe symptoms in Tokyo rose by one to 24.

