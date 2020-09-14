Fukuyama Chosen Secretary-General of New Opposition Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Yukio Edano, the first leader of a party to be created through the merger of two Japanese opposition parties this week, said Monday the new party will appoint Tetsuro Fukuyama as its secretary-general.

Fukuyama, 58, is currently secretary-general of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, whose members will join with a majority of members of the former Democratic Party for the People to form the new party.

Edano, 56, also decided to name Kenta Izumi, 46, as policy chief of the new party and Hirofumi Hirano, 71, as its acting leader and election strategy committee chief. By appointing the two senior lawmakers from the former DPFP, which was dissolved Friday ahead of the new party's launch, Edano apparently aims to show a conciliatory attitude toward those joining the new party from the smaller opposition party.

Edano, head of the CDPJ, beat Izumi, then DPFP policy chief, in a recent leadership election.

Jun Azumi, 58, CDPJ parliamentary affairs chief, will serve in the same post at the new party, which will be named "Rikkenminshuto," the same as the CDPJ's Japanese name.

