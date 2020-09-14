More Damage Found in NTT Docomo E-Money Service Hacks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Inc. <9437> said Monday that the total amount of money confirmed to have been stolen in recent hacks of its e-money service has increased to 25.42 million yen in 120 cases.

The figures as of midnight Sunday (3 p.m. GMT) were up by 5.52 million yen and 47 cases, respectively, from those announced Friday.

The “Docomo Koza” service allows users to make payments for shopping and remit money by registering their bank deposit account numbers. The major Japanese mobile phone carrier is in partnerships with 35 banks for the e-money service.

It has also been found that in one case, someone transferred money to a Docomo Koza account, purchased high-priced products at an electronics and other stores using NTT Docomo’s “d Barai” cashless payment service, which is linked to the Docomo Koza service, and resold the items later to make money.

NTT Docomo started procedures with 11 partner banks that were hit by the hacks to compensate affected customers for all of their money stolen in the wrongdoing.

