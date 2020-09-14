Japan Confirms 269 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Japan totaled 269 on Monday.

The cases were found in 27 prefectures and at airport quarantine stations. A total of eight deaths linked to the virus were confirmed the same day, in prefectures including Tokyo and Kanagawa, just south of the Japanese capital.

The nationwide daily count of newly confirmed infection cases slipped below 300 for the first time since Sept. 7, when 292 cases were found.

In Tokyo, the number of new cases stood at 80, falling below 100 for the first time in seven days. Of them, 17 are in their 20s, 16 in their 30s and 15 in their 50s. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by two from the previous day to 22.

The number of newly confirmed cases in Kanagawa came to 16, below 20 for the first time since July 27. The daily count in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, stood at 32, under 40 for the first time since July 14.

