Tokyo Confirms 80 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Tokyo came to 80 on Monday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily figure in the Japanese capital stood below 100 for the first time in seven days.

Of the total, 17 are in their 20s, 16 in their 30s and 15 in their 50s.

The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by two from the previous day to 22.

