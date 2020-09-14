Suga Elected to Head Japan's Ruling Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party elected Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga as its new head Monday, effectively assuring him of becoming prime minister due to the party's strength in parliament.

The voting took place after Prime Minister and LDP President Shinzo Abe announced his resignation for health reasons on Aug. 28. Parliament is scheduled to vote on Wednesday to install a new prime minister.

Suga's election as LDP president marked the party's first leadership change in around eight years. His term of office expires at the end of September 2021, when Abe's remaining term is due to end.

In the LDP's leadership poll, Suga, 71, won 377 of the 535 votes cast, far outnumbering his two rivals thanks to support from five of the party's seven factions as well as a group of nonaffiliated members.

Policy Research Council Chairman Fumio Kishida, 63, secured 89 votes, while 68 votes went to former Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 63.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]