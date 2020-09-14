Suga to Retain Nikai as LDP Secretary-General

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Yoshihide Suga, who was elected new president of the Liberal Democratic Party on Monday, plans to retain Toshihiro Nikai, 81, as secretary-general of the Japanese ruling party, senior party officials said.

Suga, set to be picked as Japan's new prime minister to succeed outgoing Shinzo Abe in a vote at the Diet, the country's parliament, on Wednesday, is likely to appoint Hakubun Shimomura, 66, chairman of the LDP's Election Strategy Committee, who belongs to the party faction led by former LDP Secretary-General Hiroyuki Hosoda, as chairman of the party's Policy Research Council, the officials said.

Tsutomu Sato, 68, head of the Commission on the Constitution of the House Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, will likely be named chairman of the LDP's General Council, according to the officials. Sato belongs to the LDP faction led by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso.

The post of Election Strategy Committee chairman will go to Taimei Yamaguchi, 71, a member of the faction led by former General Council Chairman Wataru Takeshita, the officials said. Yamaguchi is now chairman of the LDP's Organization and Campaign Headquarters.

Meanwhile, Suga is likely to keep Hiroshi Moriyama, 75, in the post of Diet affairs chief of the party. Moriyama is a member of the faction headed by former LDP Secretary-General Nobuteru Ishihara.

