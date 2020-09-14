Suga Vows to Work on Legislation for Digital Agency Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Yoshihide Suga, the new leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Monday that he plans to launch, immediately after becoming the country's prime minister, work on drawing up legislation to establish a government agency exclusively in charge of digitizing administrative procedures.

He aims to promote digitization for both the public and private sectors, with the envisaged agency working at the center.

The planned agency will be a symbol of his aim of destroying bureaucratic sectionalism, Suga told a news conference held after he was elected new LDP president earlier in the day, adding, "I want to make preparations for necessary law revisions soon." He is set to be picked as new prime minister in a vote at the Diet, the country's parliament, on Wednesday.

Suga also voiced eagerness to eventually create a system in which people can take procedures for administrative services using their My Number identification cards anytime without visiting administrative offices.

On Japan's long-standing territorial row with Russia, Suga stressed that there is no change in the Japanese government's stance of seeking the return of all four Russian-controlled northwestern Pacific islands, saying, "We'll negotiate with the Russian side by clarifying our country's stance."

