Suga Keeps Nikai as LDP Secretary-General

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--New Liberal Democratic Party President Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday decided on the appointments for four key posts at the Japanese ruling party, including Toshihiro Nikai, 81, who was retained as secretary-general.

Of the other three positions, the post of Policy Research Council chairman went to LDP Election Strategy Committee Chairman Hakubun Shimomura, 66, who is a member of the intraparty faction led by former LDP Secretary-General Hiroyuki Hosoda.

Tsutomu Sato, 68, chairman of the Commission on the Constitution of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, was appointed chairman of the General Council, while Taimei Yamaguchi, 71, chairman of the LDP's Organization and Campaign Headquarters, was named chairman of the Election Strategy Committee.

Sato belongs to the LDP faction headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso. Yamaguchi is a member of the faction led by former General Council Chairman Wataru Takeshita.

The appointments were formalized at an extraordinary meeting of the General Council on Tuesday afternoon.

